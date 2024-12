Zagłębie’s Chamber of Commerce (ZIG)

The headquarters of the Zagłębie’s Chamber of Commerce (ZIG) in Dąbrowa Górnicza are made of the industrial containers, in order to fit in with the post-industrial surroundings of the Full Life Factory. The design of nine repetitive modules made it possible to use a systematic steel construction. The juxtaposition of these in ‘threes’ refers to the abbreviation and the ZIG logo. By shifting one of them, an arcade was created on the ground floor and a terrace on the first floor, creating a pre-entry area to the office space designed there. Due to its temporary nature, the building is not permanently attached to the ground, which makes it possible to move it to any location. There is a slight deformation of the planes of the polished metal sheet on the façade, but this does not disturb the overall concept, but on the contrary, the lapidary form allows it to blend fully into the background. It is a versatile building structure to serve a variety of functions: office, exhibition, workshop or lecture theatre