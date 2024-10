This part of the downtown is built up with old Eclectic tenements dating back to the beginning of the 20th century. Most of them have been renovated and modernized. Several plots, vacant as a result of war-time destruction, have been recently filled with new houses. Two new buildings were erected on triangular plots along Koszykowa St.; one of them is a luxurious hotel belonging to a Japanese hotel chain. A glazed connecting wing joins it to its neighbor, a historic building housing another hotel. Each V-plan level in the seven-storied hotel is moved slightly in relation to the ones below and above it; balconies created in this way are filled with greenery, thus creating a vertical garden. The ground floor with glass walls is partly taken by a restaurant, and the basement, which originally was to serve as a parking garage, was adapted for a jazz club. The meeting room on the first floor is accessible from the lobby via impressive round stairs. The interiors are austere and make use of simple materials, such as concrete, wood, stone and glass.