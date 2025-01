Przywrócili mu twarz i charakter na środku Odry. Młyn Maria we Wrocławiu

Summary

The oldest part of Wrocław is located on six islands on the River Oder, interconnected by bridges spanning channels between them. Apart from historic ecclesiastical buildings, there are historic water engineering ones, but also new development. Mills have functioned there since the Middle Ages. At the beginning of the 20th c., two massive mills, called Maria and Feniks, were built on two islands, opposite each other. After WWII they were connected by a two-storied wing under a pitched roof. With time, both mills fell into ruin. The new project embraced remodeling of the mills, new structures on their tops and extension of the complex by an infill and another connecting wing, plus landscaping of the surrounding terrain. Remodeling required a radical intervention: the buildings were gutted; window openings were enlarged by matte glass, and balconies added. New structures were built of perforated sheet metal, thus leaving no doubt as to what is old and new. The buildings contain luxury apartments, with retail in the ground floor and a restaurant in the connecting wing.