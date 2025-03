This district of Wrocław is residential, with narrow streets, old villas and multi-family pre- and post-war buildings. The new estate constructed here is composed of 4 multi-family buildings (with 6 and 9 apartments) and 3 row houses, each with 4 apartments. Underneath the entire estate, a parking garage serves the inhabitants of both types of houses. The form of white apartment buildings refers to Modernism; they have large glass surfaces and terraces, and sunlight is screened by wooden trellises. Top-floor apartments have terraces on the roofs, and ground floor apartments are preceded by private gardens. Farther on into the estate, row houses with facades faced with larch boards have large glass surfaces on east, west and south elevations fitted with external blinds. Photovoltaic panels and a water retention system are among environment-friendly solutions employed here; playground for children does not use any plastic elements. The estate’s defining element is a “levitating” sculpture by Jerzy Kędziora.