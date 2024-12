The Tri-City (Gdańsk, Gdynia and Sopot) Land-scape Park embraces moraine hills grown with deciduous forest with hiking, biking and cross-country paths. Within the park, the Forest Botanical Garden in Marszewo offers workshops and various activities for schools and families, and a new venue was needed for an expanded educational offer, as well as a place for foresters. The new homestead, embraces the educational building, two barns and toilets, and was constructed exclusively in the cross laminated timber (CLT) technology. The fence is made of the same material as the elevations, faced with larch boards fired to make them black and bring about a graphic effect. Inner walls were also made of CLT prefabricates, thus making the interiors seem warm and safe. The main building is composed of two parts (one with entrance and multipurpose hall, the other with conference room and offices) connected by a glass wing. Courtyards between the buildings promote outdoor activities.