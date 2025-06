The Palm House is located in the historic garden of the former Abbots’ Palace in Oliwa district of Gdańsk, and its two most important buildings are a rotunda and a historic orangery. The new rotunda replaced a former one, which became obsolete, and is a slightly twisted glass cylinder over twenty-four meters high, composed of 420 individually affixed rectangular modules, the largest of which is 2.6sq.m. The cylinder is topped by a cupola furnished with automatic vents, and has a climate-control system for tropical plants. Inside, suspended footbridges and platforms made it possible to use the entire floor for plants and a small pond. The orangery building is composed of two parts. The higher southern bay is considered to be the oldest part of the building (an orangery was located here in the mid-18th cent.) and contains a plant exhibition hall with a passage to the rotunda. The northern bay houses a café and a conference chamber. The renewal of the complex is intended to reclaim the cultural values of the abbots’ garden and provide a meeting place for the local residents.