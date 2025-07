As a part of a revitalisation of Katowicka Street in Bytom, a small pocket park was created on the plot of land left by a demolished tenement house. The demolition exposed the footprint of old town walls and the original configuration of the site. The walls surrounding the park have been used for climbingplants and creating a mural. An important aim was to develop a pocket park friendly to people of all ages. Therefore, in addition to a sandpit, deformation mirrors and a rope park, there are numerous seating areas and places for rest and relaxation among a large amount of greenery. There are pedestrian routes that allow easy access from the neighbouring street and courtyards. On the south side, there is an expressive gate made of steel in the form of the name of the city BYTOM, whose letter T became a swing support. Intriguing shrines were installed on the lawns to serve as feeders and hollows for birds and hotels for insects. Unfortunately, the park has already been vandalised. It poses a question for creators of such places: how to design to prevent this?