The new house was constructed in Brzezinka, a suburban district of Gliwice, a city in the Upper Silesian conurbation. Historically, the local development consisted of pitched-roof houses constructed in the 1930s, but the new structure cannot be more different; according to its architects, it looks line “a harvester in a rye field”. Designed by a Silesian practice whose work had been already nominated for the Mies van der Rohe Award, it looks like an abstract spatial composition, resulting however from functional demands. The building is divided into functional spheres: the day living zone in the ground floor is organized around an internal patio, which separates the dining/living from the guest part and a spa; the upper floor is also divided into two parts, for parents and children. South walls have large glass surfaces, to make the big, graphite-colored mass seem lighter. Since the plans of the two floors are moved in relation to each other, there are several semi-private “pockets” of recreational character, with a small water pond, terraces and a gravel garden.

New house in Brzezinka, a suburban district of Gliwice. Photos