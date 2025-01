Summary

Designed for an international competition, the Windmill House was noticed by a client from the Lublin region, who had an old windmill of the post mill type moved to a new site on a hillock. The contemporary reinforced-concrete structure of four corner posts is hidden inside, and original wooden elements are used throughout the house. The footprint is only 6.5x6.5m, so to make the house bigger, a story with the main entrance and a garage door was added underground, accessible along a sloping ramp. The windmill itself is divided into four levels, connected by stairs. The ground floor is one open space with the kitchen and reading room, and its large window gives on the ramp; a garden table in front of it was made of a quern stone. Two upper floor contain rooms and bathrooms, and the top level with a characteristic gable has a large panoramic window. Elevations of the windmill are faced with recovered original boards, complemented by dark-fired new ones. Their vertical arrangements harmonizes with tall and narrow windows of the upper floors.