LPP Fashion Lab, Lower Town, Gdańsk

Dolne Miasto (Lower Town) used to have an industrial character, even though it is located very close to Gdańsk’s greatest tourist attractions. Somewhat neglected, it became a problem area; nevertheless, LPP Fashion Lab appreciated its potential and first adapted the former tobacco factory for its offices while planning to construct three new factory buildings around an internal courtyard. One of them has been completed recently. The company employs creative and ambitious fashion designers, and it was necessary to create open spaces facilitating contacts; the courtyard with individually designed lighting at the height of the ground floor ceiling is to serve this purpose and provide an additional area for meetings. The completed building has a three-bay plan; the ground floor is divided into small areas, while upper floors are open-space halls with large spans (11 x 6.6 m) conducive to flexible arrangements; 4m high, they have full-height windows and light grey color scheme. The industrial character is emphasized by raw concrete used both outside and inside.

Kampus modowy przy Łąkowej. Zdjęcia