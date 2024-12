Fire Station, Municipality Office, Grandstand, Library, Café, and Green Spaces: How Much Can Fit in a Small Town Square?

It is rare to experience such harmony in the center of a small town. Here, a sense of intimacy blends seamlessly with the representative character of the space. We present the Market Square in Baranów—a project by NeW Architekci (Jacek Nesterowicz, Adriana Waś). Photographs by Maciej Lulko.

The main idea behind the project was to create a modern market square, expand the existing school building and construct a new structure—a commercial pavilion with seating on the roof enclosing the market square from the west. The new building was divided into three zones: a single-storey day centre for seniors, a public space consisting of a library with a reading room and a gallery comprising an exhibition hall with special sliding walls, and an office space for the Municipality located on top floor. A two-storey foyer constitutes the heart of the building. The interiors are designed in a Scandinavian style—the primary colour scheme is white and gray, which visually enlarges the space and gives it a sense of openness. White furniture with accents of warm yellow and wood renders the space cosy. The industrial-style staircase stands out as a feature element. Importantly, all thresholds have been removed in the building, and pictograms for visually impaired persons have been installed on the walls.