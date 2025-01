Osiedle Nordic Bemowo w Warszawie. Rzeźbiarskie przełamanie urbanistyki łanowej

The project of Nordic Bemowo residential estate was preceded by the careful analysis of existing circulation routes, which would be later transformed into integration spaces referred to as ‘rooms’ or open courtyards. These spaces are intended to serve as places for communal gatherings and relaxation, while also offering added value as rain gardens, gazebos, playgrounds and salt towers. The estate’s central feature is a square, which also serves as a circulation hub surrounded by buildings with various service units on the ground floor. Two brick volumes framing the square act as spatial dominants, designed to attract users to the central part of the complex with their particular shape and colour. The buildings’ massing is inspired by the archetypal form of a house, thus emphasizing their cosy and intimate character. The intriguing roof is also employed for residents’ benefit—it conceals technical installations within its structure and adds to the overall estate’s design.