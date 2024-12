Summary

At the end of the 1990s, a former oil tank in Santa Cruz de Tenerife was adapted for a cultural space by architect Fernando Menis as the first element of cultural infrastructure on the island, and was soon to be included in the industrial heritage list. Its surroundings however remained neglected, and it was Fernando Menis again, who years later surrounded El Tanque by a park, the first public green area in the Cabo Llanos quarter. Research revealed that this area used to serve for agricultural purposes, and the architect reached to the pre-industrialized landscape, planning a garden composed mainly of banana trees, but including also 700 other plants typical of the local flora, notably tomatoes, cardoons, euphorbias etc. All furnishings used here are recycled, starting from the entrance tunnel, once a ferry bridge; lamps are custom made of divers’ oxygen tanks. Local residents may use the bananas as food. The layout respects the original site and the pre-existing stone wall, while the base of another tank, disappeared since the 1990’s, has become the perimeter of a new plaza.