Lusowo is a village on the outskirts of Poznań, one of the city’s “bedrooms”, valued for its woods and a lake, but also the proximity of expressways. The new house differs from its neighbors by its minimalist form and the lack of an enclosure or an entrance gate; privacy is ensured only by hedges and other greenery. The shape of the narrow plot induced the architects to design the house on a slightly irregular plan. The front elevation is windowless, and its main element, the garage door, is finished in white plaster, the same as the rest of the house; a moved-back entrance with glass door is finished in wood. The other facades have windows with graphite frames and wood-finished embrasures; large surfaces in the ground floor and smaller ones in the upper floor, complemented by two large skylights above the living room and corridor. The entire house, both outside and inside, uses white surfaces—including white epoxy floors—and wood, also on terraces. The living room is two stories high, and the upper floor has a form of a mezzanine, which makes the interior into a one visual whole.

Dom w Lusowie od PL.Architekci. Zdjęcia